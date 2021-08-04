[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink lands atop Oricon chart with 1st LP

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink hit No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart with its first studio album in Japanese, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday.



The band’s “The Album” also topped Japan iTunes’ top albums chart.

This is the Japanese version of Blackpink’s first LP that came out in October last year in Korea, which sold over 1.3 million copies and became the first million-selling album from a K-pop female group. It also ranked No. 2 on both Billboard 200 and UK’s Official ablums chart, the highest record for a K-pop female band.



In the meantime, “Blackpink The Movie” came to cinemas in over 100 countries to mark the fifth anniversary of debut. The tickets for a special screening, in Seoul on the anniversary next week, sold out in 13 minutes when they went on sale on July 29.



Stray Kids floats teaser for 2nd LP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids uploaded teaser images for its upcoming second full album “Noeasy” on Wednesday.



The first batch of individual photographs featured four members of the eight-piece act -- Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin and Hyunjin -- all donned up in red.



This follows a teaser trailer for “Cheese,” the intro track from the LP, that came out the previous day. The clip showing the bandmates enjoying the late hours to the uplifting rock sounds created by the songwriting trio 3Racha, gathered over 1 million views in 12 hours.



The album will be released on Aug. 23, about 11 months since its previous album. The band is also coming out with its second single in Japan in October.



Meanwhile, leader Bang Chan will meet Ryan Reynolds in an interview in time for the actor’s new movie “Free Guy,” slated to premiere next week. Reynolds came to know the band when a fan of the band tweeted about it paying an homage to his Deadpool character in a performance for “Kingdom: Legendary War.”



Weekly to boost summer with 4th EP





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)



Girl group Weekly held an online media showcase to present its fourth EP “Play Game: Holiday” on Wednesday.



Title track “Holiday Party” is our signature summer song to cheer everyone up, said Lee Soojin.



“This song feels special to us since we’ll be performing without any props,” she said. The band has been using cubes, skateboards and chairs in their performances but this time it will be the bandmates’ energy and facial expressions that fill up the stage, added Park Soeun.



The five-track EP is themed around the excitement and memories of trips and the dance pop main track comes with catchy melody and beckons listeners to enjoy the present.



“It goes well with times like this when it is not easy to pack up and leave for somewhere,” said Park, wishing that they will be able to boost the energy of many.



Rocket Punch officially debuts in Japan





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)