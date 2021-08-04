[Graphic News] S. Korea‘s biopharmaceutical exports more than double in 2020

Korea’s exports of biopharmaceutical products more than doubled in 2020 from a year earlier on the back of growing demand for pharmaceutical products amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed.
Outbound shipments of high-end biopharmaceutical products came to $5.1 billion in 2020, compared to around $2.1 billion tallied the previous year, according to the Korea International Trade Association.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy stood in seventh place in terms of exports in the segment, up two notches from a year earlier. (Yonhap)
