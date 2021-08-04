 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korean LPGA stars in early contention in women's golf

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 16:05       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 16:05
Ko Jin-young of South Korea hits a shot out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the opening round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Ko Jin-young of South Korea hits a shot out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the opening round of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
SAITAMA -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young and defending champion Park In-bee found themselves in early contention at the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament Wednesday, braving scorching conditions to stay near the top of the leaderboard.

Ko shot a three-under 68 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, in the opening round, with six birdies against three bogeys. Ko is two behind the leader, Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden.

Nelly Korda of the United States, world No. 1, is one of two players at four-under. Ko is tied with two others for fourth place.

Park, world No. 3 and 2016 gold medalist, had three birdies and bogeyed the final hole for a 69, while another South Korean, Kim Se-young, also shot a 69 with three birdies and a bogey. They are in a nine-way tie for seventh.

The fourth South Korean player in the field, Kim Hyo-joo, carded a 70 after recording two birdies and one bogey. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114