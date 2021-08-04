achievements of the l

ㅅㄷㄴㅅ[News Focus] Car sales are moving online, but Korean firms can’t follow

Faced with strong opposition from unionized workers, local automakers slow to launch online sale plans

By Jo He-rim

The way people buy cars are changing. As people are getting more familiar with shopping online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sentimental barrier is lowering against purchasing high-value items, and even cars, online.

Seeing the changing trend, global automotive companies are moving fast to market their vehicles online, setting up online stores and coming up with online transaction systems.

The latest to do so was Peugeot, which announced Wednesday it offers limited 100 units of e-2008, its electric vehicle sports utility vehicle on Naver’s Smart Store shopping platform.

Tesla, since its official launch in 2017, has been selling its electric vehicles only via its official website. In 2020, Tesla Korea sold the most number of cars of 11,826 units.

Since opening its online store in December 2019, BMW Korea has offered a total of 851 units of 32 limited edition models exclusively for the online platform, as of April. Data on actual sales on the online channel was not available.

Volvo and Mercedes-Benz are aiming to expand their online sales portion to 80 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Carmakers have good reasons to try to move sales online.

In 2019, when Tesla announced a shift in its sales strategy to focus primarily on online sales, its founder and the chief executive officer Elon Musk said he expected a 5 to 6 percent reduction in costs related to showroom operations and incentives for sales staffs.

Korean automakers’ dilemma

As global automotive companies are expanding their channels online to reach customers, Korean manufacturers are lagging behind, due to the strong backlash from sales employees who worry of layoffs.

When Kia said it would take preorders for its first electric vehicle EV6, not only from the dealership, but also online, the 3,400 sales employees affiliated with the labor union rose up to oppose, with some declaring to go on a walkout. According to the labor unions of Hyundai Motor and Kia, the combined number of sales employees registered as union members are 9,900.

Kia quickly dismissed the doubts, saying that the preorder process would just be a simple registration of the potential customer’s contact information, and that it does not plan to switch the sales method to online.

Over half of some 30,000 preorders -- a record figure of preorders for the company -- were made from Kia’s website.

While seeing the potential of online sales, both Hyundai Motor and Kia, the automotive companies of Hyundai Motor Group are hesitant to kick off the service here, as they acknowledge their market positions as the country’s No. 1 and 2 automakers, come from the achievements of the laborers.…

Still, the Korean manufacturer do not lack the technology or a system to launch sales online. Both Hyundai Motor and Kia runs the online platform, “Click to Buy” outside of Korea -- in countries including the United States, Russia, Australia, India, Singapore and in European countries.

According to Hyundai, the online platform covers all the phases of the car shopping process, including providing the quotation of the product, calculating the taxes, discounts and other offers, and also the payment plan.

The automaker, however, do not want to get cross with the sales employees, of whom 9,900 of them are members of the respective labor unions.

“For now, we do not have plans to launch online purchasing platform here in Korea,” a Hyundai Motor official told The Korea Herald.

Other Korean manufacturers also seeing the shifting trend, are either considering, or have taken actions to launch online sales of their vehicles.

In May, GM Korea opened Chevrolet Online Shop to introducing the new Camaro SS, a sports car.

