Snzae ends long break with ‘Born To Be Cool’

Snzae (Amoeba Culture)
Artist Snzae is returning with a new EP, “Born To Be Cool,” after a two-year break, according to the artist’s agency Amoeba Culture on Wednesday.
The company shared the album jacket images via Snzae’s official Twitter account on Tuesday, arousing fans’ curiosity about the concept of the upcoming album.
Making his first appearance in hip-hop TV competition “School Rapper,” Snzae was recognized for his unique voice in his songs “Home Dance” and “Radio.”
The artist was disqualified in last week’s episode of the second season of JTBC competition “Superband,” which kicked off June 28.
With the upcoming work, Snzae will show his ability to cover a wide range of music genres and solidify his position in the hip-hop scene, according to the agency.
“Born To Be Cool” comes out at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 via local streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie Music and Bugs.
By Lee Si-jin(sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)