 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS

워드 타이핑과 NS5 카피

By 이인호
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 15:04       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 15:04

워드에서 타이핑

ㅓ아ㅣ;fas fkjas아아ㅓㄹ ㄴ얼dfkljd;saf klsa f sadjklfk df jks lfjsf sjdf jsakf s fsd fs fjsf sd fsdf sfjlskf sdf kjls fjksdl fjkslaj 럼니 ㅏ라ㅓㄴㅁ ㄹlas fjklsa fjkds fjksd fjlskaf dfj d jfasf

NS5 카피

Thousands of pubs, karaokes disappear amid social distancing

By Song Su-hyun

The number of pubs and karaoke parlors has plummeted due to lost profitability from COVID-19 and tough social distancing rules, data from the National Tax Service showed Wednesday.

The number of stores registered as pubs across the country stood at 27,840 as of the end of May, according to the tax authority’s survey on 100 key sectors of the self-employed segment.

The figure dropped 11.6 percent from 3,636 last year.

The number of stores registered as semi-pubs -- which offer dining and face different regulations -- also declined 14.1 percent to 1,900, during the same period.

The declines seemed to be related to the toughened social distancing regulations that barred private gatherings of five or more persons at night. The 10 p.m. closing restriction also looks to have affected profitability significantly, forcing them to shut down their business.

The number of karaoke parlors also slid 5.2 percent to 1,554.

The prolonging pandemic situation has also shaved off hundreds of travel agencies, PC rooms and wedding venues, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, the online commercial sector saw a whopping 34.8 percent growth for the past one year. The number of e-commerce shops recorded 103,450 as of May.

Cafes, Korean food restaurants and fast food chains surged, too, growing by more than 10 percent each.

The annual survey shows trends in the country’s self-employed industries, reflecting major economic conditions and social atmospheres.

(song@heraldcorp.com)



By 이인호 (liho@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114