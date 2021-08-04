 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Xiaomi grabs No. 2 spot in surging smartphone market: survey

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 11:41       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 11:41




Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi has overtaken Apple as the No. 2 global smartphone maker in a sizzling market with consumers emerging from lockdowns, a new survey showed.

A Canalys survey of second-quarter sales showed worldwide smartphone sales up 12 percent, with South Korea's Samsung holding its top position with a 19 percent market share.

Xiaomi, meanwhile, surged to the No. 2 position for the first time with a 17 percent share as sales jumped 83 percent, according to Canalys.

Apple dropped to the No. 3 position with iPhone sales up just one percent, after getting a lift from last year’s new models. (AFP)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
