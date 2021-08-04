워드에서 타이핑

WASHINGTON, Aug 3, 2021 (AFP) - Under pressure from progressive Democrats, US health authorities on Tuesday declared a new moratorium on tenant evictions until October in much of the country, citing public health risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The emergence of the Delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement.

The moratorium applies to “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission” of Covid-19, according to a CDC statement, and is set to expire on October 3.

“This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of... settings where Covid-19 spreads,” Walensky said.

Although likely to be challenged in court, the measure will allow tenants extra time to access funds previously issued by Congress to help people pay rent, President Joe Biden said from the White House.

For bureaucratic reasons, these payments were incredibly slow in reaching the US population — only $3 billion has thus far been distributed to households out of $25 billion allotted to states and localities in early February.