(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as China’s clampdown on its technology giants and the spread of the delta Covid-19 strain restrained sentiment.

Shares rose in China and Hong Kong, but slipped in Japan, where SoftBank Group Corp. retreated on a potential block of its $40 billion sale of Arm Ltd. to chip company Nvidia Corp. U.S. equity contracts posted modest losses. Company earnings took the S&P 500 to another all-time high overnight.

Traders are monitoring fears that online gaming may be the next industry in the firing line of Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on technology giants. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in over two years, a sign of the clampdown’s toll.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held its retreat and oil weakened toward $70 a barrel. The delta strain is exacerbating concerns that the rebound from the pandemic is losing steam. New Zealand jobs data strengthened rate-hike bets, bolstering its currency but weighing on the 10-year bond.

Solid earnings have propelled U.S. and European shares to all-time highs, weathering the spread of the more contagious Covid-19 variant as well as a burst of inflation attributed to pandemic-linked bottlenecks. In comparison, the mood in Asia is more somber amid China’s regulatory broadsides and lagging vaccination rates that are delaying economic reopening across the region.

“We think the delta variant is not going to stop the recovery, it’s just going to delay it,” Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management president, said on Bloomberg Television. “The Federal Reserve is going to live with a lot more inflation. They don’t want to derail the recovery.”

The more contagious delta variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80% and potentially approaching 90%, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing. Meanwhile, analysts are reviewing economic growth projections for China as officials there grapple with the broadest Covid-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

Key U.S. jobs data due later this week could stoke market swings if they lead investors to adjust expectations over the Federal Reserve’s likely timeline for eventually tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to speak about monetary policy Wednesday.

