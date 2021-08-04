 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

'Mogadishu' tops 1m admissions on 7th day of release

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 09:35
This file photo, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows a scene from
This file photo, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows a scene from "Escape from Mogadishu," a South Korean actioner released on July 28, 2021. (Lotte Entertainment)
Homegrown actioner "Escape from Mogadishu" has topped a cumulative 1 million admissions on the seventh day of its release, becoming the first South Korean flick to achieve the feat this year, box office data showed Wednesday.

The film, released on July 28, attracted 121,000 people on the previous day, bringing its combined total to 1.03 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, the film became the first South Korean-made title shown in 2021 to achieve the milestone. Previously, the crime action thriller "Hard Hit" had been the most-watched Korean show with a total of 951,000 moviegoers.

At the same time, "Mogadishu" is among the seven 2021 films that have surpassed the 1 million threshold, including Marvel Studios' superhero movie "Black Widow."

The big-budget tentpole starring popular actors, like Kim Yun-seok and Zo In-sung, is based on the true story of the life-and-death escape by diplomats in South and North Korean missions in the capital city of Somalia during the civil war in 1991. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114