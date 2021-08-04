'Mogadishu' tops 1m admissions on 7th day of release

This file photo, provided by Lotte Entertainment, shows a scene from "Escape from Mogadishu," a South Korean actioner released on July 28, 2021. (Lotte Entertainment)

Homegrown actioner "Escape from Mogadishu" has topped a cumulative 1 million admissions on the seventh day of its release, becoming the first South Korean flick to achieve the feat this year, box office data showed Wednesday.



The film, released on July 28, attracted 121,000 people on the previous day, bringing its combined total to 1.03 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.



Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, the film became the first South Korean-made title shown in 2021 to achieve the milestone. Previously, the crime action thriller "Hard Hit" had been the most-watched Korean show with a total of 951,000 moviegoers.



At the same time, "Mogadishu" is among the seven 2021 films that have surpassed the 1 million threshold, including Marvel Studios' superhero movie "Black Widow."



The big-budget tentpole starring popular actors, like Kim Yun-seok and Zo In-sung, is based on the true story of the life-and-death escape by diplomats in South and North Korean missions in the capital city of Somalia during the civil war in 1991. (Yonhap)