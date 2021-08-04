Hyundai, Kia US sales up 26% in July

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Palisade SUV. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their sales jumped 26 percent in the United States last month from a year earlier on strong demand for SUVs.



Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a total of 138,599 vehicles in the US last month, up from 110,156 units a year ago, the companies' sales data showed .



SUV and eco-friendly models drove July sales as consumers responded to Hyundai's diversified lineup to find a vehicle that meets their transportation needs, Senior Vice President Randy Parker in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.



Robust sales of Hyundai's Palisade SUV and Xcient fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, and Kia's Telluride and Sportage SUVs boosted sales in the world's most important automobile market last month.



"Kia said it sold more than 74 percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34 percent a year ago, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand," Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, said in a separate statement.



From January to July, their sales soared 43 percent to 924,245 autos from 646,090 units in the same period of last year.



Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.



US sales figures for Hyundai's independent Genesis brand were not immediately available. (Yonhap)



