 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

17% of big business CEOs buy company shares amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2021 - 09:16       Updated : Aug 4, 2021 - 09:16

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (Yonhap)
Nearly 2 in 10 CEOs of large firms in South Korea have purchased company shares since the COVID-19 outbreak began amid price falls, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.

According to CEO Score, 17 percent of 852 former and incumbent CEOs of the country's top 500 companies by sales bought company shares between January last year and July 30 this year.

Those CEOs have bought 4.74 million shares worth 151.4 billion won ($132 million) over the cited period, with their investment returns averaging slightly over 89 percent.

CEO Score said their stock purchases appear to have been brisk amid price tumbles shortly after the coronavirus outbreak in the country in late January last year.

Their share buying also seems to be aimed at showing their confidence in corporate performances and helping drive up undervalued share prices, it added.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun was the top purchaser as the chief of South Korea's top automotive group bought 81.7 billion won worth of some 885,000 shares in leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co. and top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co.

Chung was followed by Korea Investment Holdings Chairman Kim Nam-goo with 8.6 billion won and Kim Jong-goo, chairman of wearable device maker PARTRON Co. with 2.1 billion won.

The Hyundai Motor Group chief posted the largest valuation gain of 126 billion won as shares in Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis shot up following plunges shortly after the coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114