Entertainment

Yoo Teo to star in new film by A24, CJ ENM

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 3, 2021 - 18:40       Updated : Aug 3, 2021 - 18:40
Yoo Teo (C-Jes Entertainment)
Yoo Teo (C-Jes Entertainment)

Actor Yoo Teo is joining A24’s “Past Lives,” written by screenwriter Song Celine, US online entertainment publication Deadline reported Monday.

Shooting of the film starring Yoo and Greta Lee will begin later this year with John Magaro co-starring in a key supporting role.

“Past Lives” will be the first movie directed by Song, and will portray the story of a couple from childhood reuniting in South Korea, but the exact plot has not been revealed.

Yoo played the Soviet rock musician Viktor Tsoi in the Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Leto.” The film about the underground rock scene in Russia in the early1980s competed for the top prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Cannes Soundtrack Award. Yoo went on to play various roles in Korean films, including “New Year Blues” and “Black Money.”

Director Song’s debut film is a co-production between A24, the US company behind Oscar-winning film “Minari,”and South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
