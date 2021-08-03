Samsung’s QLED TVs receives carbon foot print certification

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV and an image of Carbon Trust’s carbon footprint certificate. (Samsung)
Two Neo QLED TVs from Samsung Electronics were carbon footprint certified by the Carbon Trust, a UK-based global climate change consultancy, the company announced Tuesday.
The models -- the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K and 65-inch Neo QLED 4K -- are the first TV products with resolutions higher than 4K to receive recognition from the British organization.
The Carbon Trust certificate is awarded to products that reduce carbon footprint over the product’s entire life cycle.
Samsung said it was recognized for reducing CO2 emissions when the products are incinerated, increasing power efficiency of the products and minimizing the number of materials used to produce them.
The company said it plans to expand its ecofriendly efforts to other models in the Neo QLED line up, as well as commercial displays and other lifestyle products.
Samsung is the biggest player in the TV industry, accounting for 32.9 percent of global market share in the first quarter of this year, according to market watcher Omdia.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the group’s parts maker said the same day that its multilayer ceramic capacitors were awarded the carbon footprint certificate and water footprint certificate by the same organization, for improving its production process and reducing carbon emissions and water usage.
“We will actively tackle climate change, commit to socially responsible management and sustainable business by prioritizing profit, people and the planet,” Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ CEO Kyung Kye-hyun said.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)