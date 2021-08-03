 Back To Top
National

Military civilian worker indicted over land speculation allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2021 - 13:29       Updated : Aug 3, 2021 - 13:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A civilian worker for the military was indicted on suspicion of using insider information for real estate speculation, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The indictment came after 22 military-related people were investigated for real estate speculation suspicions after a massive speculation scandal involving the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), sparked public fury.

The 21 others were cleared of charges, the ministry said.

The indicted civilian worker was accused of buying around 4,000 square meters of land in 2016 adjacent to a military base to be shut down for the construction of a new town in the city of Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

He worked at an office in charge of managing military facilities at the time of the land transaction. (Yonhap)
