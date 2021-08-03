 Back To Top
Entertainment

Boy band SHINee tops Japanese music chart with new EP

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Aug 3, 2021 - 13:20
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the digital cover for K-pop act SHINee's Japanese-language EP
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows the digital cover for K-pop act SHINee's Japanese-language EP "Superstar." (SM Entertainment)
South Korean boy band SHINee topped a key music chart in Japan with its latest Japanese-language EP "Superstar," the group's agency said Tuesday.

The five-track album, released on July 28, ranked No. 1 on Oricon's weekly album chart after reaching number one on the daily album chart, according to SM Entertainment.

It marks the group's fourth No. 1 on the weekly chart after "I'm Your Boy," "D×D×D" and "SHINee: The Best from Now On" released between 2014 and 2018.

"Superstar," the group's first EP released in Japan, includes the namesake main track as well as Japanese original tracks like "Closer" and "Seasons." It also includes "Don't Call Me," the main track of the group's seventh Korean studio album that was newly sung in Japanese.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes top album chart in 19 territories upon release. (Yonhap)
