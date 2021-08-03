 Back To Top
National

Cabinet approves decree to increase number of govt. alternative holidays

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2021 - 11:10       Updated : Aug 3, 2021 - 13:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a revised presidential decree to allow more national holidays subject to the government's alternative statutory holiday program.

According to the Ministry of Personnel Management, the Cabinet endorsed the decree that newly adds four national holidays -- March 1 Independence Movement Day, Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9) -- to a list of legal holidays subject to the government's alternative holiday program.

Previously, alternative statutory holidays were allowed only for the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, Lunar New Year's holiday and Children's Day in May in the case they happen to coincide with weekends.

In accordance with decree approval, Aug. 16, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 will be newly added as alternative holidays this year. (Yonhap)
