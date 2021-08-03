[News Focus] Korea’s population decreases by 170,000 in 20 months

A view of Namdaemun Market in downtown Seoul in 1972 (National Archives of Korea)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s population declined for the 20th consecutive month as deaths continuously outnumber births, government data shows.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the population fell 179,858 from 51.851 million in November 2019 (when the figure reached the record-high) to 51.671 million in July 2021. The downhill phase started in December 2019.



The nation’s population posted the lowest since it stood at 51.664 million in September 2016.



Seoul and Busan took the lead in the nationwide decline over the corresponding period, while the exceptional increase in two -- Gyeonggi Province and Sejong -- of the 17 major cities and provinces have somewhat slowed down the extent of the fall.



Seoul’s population decreased from 9.73 million in November 2019 to 9.55 million in July 2021.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)