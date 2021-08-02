[Diplomatic Circuit] Indonesian Embassy installs solar panels to go green

The Indonesian Embassy installs solar panels on the roof of the embassy building in Yeongdeungpo-gu. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)
New solar panels have been installed at the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul as part of its green transformation efforts that began at the end of last year, the embassy said Friday.
The 72 solar panel modules installed on the rooftop of the embassy building in Yeongdeungpo-gu can generate up to 42.8 megawatt-hours of energy per year and cut electricity costs by at least 5 million won ($4,340).
“Beside saving the electrical cost, the installment of solar panel also aims at promoting the use of renewable energy, in line with both the Government of Indonesia and South Korea’s policy,” the embassy said in a press release.
Prior to this, the Indonesian Embassy has worked to make its green transformation vision a reality, such as procuring electric vehicles, waste management and recycling, creating more green spaces inside the embassy’s complex, and reducing use of paper.
The embassy said it will continue to promote programs to accelerate its green transformation for the embassy staff and the wider Indonesian community.
To raise public awareness, and also in celebration of the 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence day, the Indonesian Embassy plans to organize events related to environmental protection, such as the “plogging challenge” (jogging while picking up litter) and an upcycling competition.
