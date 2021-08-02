 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 17:50       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 17:50
This photo, provided by the Gangneung city government, shows the scene of a pool party at a hotel in Gangneung on Saturday. (Gangneung city government)
This photo, provided by the Gangneung city government, shows the scene of a pool party at a hotel in Gangneung on Saturday. (Gangneung city government)
Virus or not, a growing number of people have been caught attending parties in violation of COVID-19 rules, with some business owners opting to open and pay a fine than not open at all.

South Korea has experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, with more than 1,000 new cases daily since July 7. To contain the outbreak, which has been blamed on increased travel during the summer vacation season and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, authorities have placed the capital area under the toughest Level 4 social distancing measures and most of the rest of the country under the next highest Level 3.

Still, in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, 237 kilometers east of Seoul, police walked in on a hotel pool party attended by dozens of people Saturday.

The city government of Gangneung said the party broke multiple COVID-19 rules, including a mandate on wearing masks, keeping a distance between people and other restrictions that apply to swimming pools.

The hotel was ordered to suspend operations for 10 days for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, according to the city government.

In other popular vacation spots, police reported cases of business owners boldly defying COVID-19 rules.

On Friday, a karaoke bar in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, entertained 15 guests only five days after it was caught doing business with its door locked, police said.

Under Level 3, karaoke and nightlife establishments are required to close at 10 p.m. and all private gatherings of more than four people are banned.

The first time, police said they heard the outdoor unit of the air conditioner running, while the second time they were tipped off.

Health authorities said they will charge the business for damages in the event the participants later test positive for COVID-19 and exclude it from receiving government compensation for losses caused by COVID-19 protocols.

But some called for stronger punishment, saying business owners will continue to accept customers if they believe their profit will outweigh the fines.

On the popular resort island of Jeju, various lodgings were recently caught hosting parties disguised as dinners.

These events offered guests a chance to eat, drink and meet new people in groups and settings that were in violation of COVID-19 rules.

"I had so much fun at dinner. The best part was the unlimited beer," one person wrote on an online message board.

"I was nervous because I was on my own, but I had a great time with the young people there," wrote another person. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114