Astro ready to ‘switch on’ button to summer with wider musical taste

Boy band Astro poses during an online press conference Monday. (Fantagio Music)



Boy band Astro welcomed the bright and sunny season of August by hopping on the summer music craze. The six-piece act returned after nearly four months with an aim to expand their musical taste and popularity with the eighth EP, “Switch On,” released Monday evening.



The six-song package is a “gift by the band to themselves,” as the album talks about the group’s footprints over the past six years and the path the six bandmates aim to walk in the future, the group said during an online press conference held Monday.



The band said together they had come a long way since their debut in 2016. Leader and rapper JinJin said Astro had established its presence as “refreshing idols” ever since, and that the group has delved into different elements that make up something refreshing for the past six years. He added that Astro’s journey to find something fresh and uplifting had become the group’s solid narrative.



“This album, in particular, has a lot of fantasy-related elements, which is why we dubbed it as a ‘refreshing fantasy’ genre album,” JinJin said. Sanha added that the band wishes to solidify their refreshing image and stage presence with music lovers.



The six-piece act also spoke about how they added more charms and aspects to their existing identity, and said fans could revel in the group’s confidence through the latest release. In particular, the musicians said they had set their hearts on “switching on the world” in their eighth EP, delighting the band’s fandom with a meaningful message.





(Fantagio Music)