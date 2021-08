(Starbucks Coffee Korea)



Starbucks Coffee Korea and auto brand Mini Korea have collaborated to launch three drinks, two food items, six pieces of merchandise and three voucher cards.



Under the slogan “We’re different but pretty good together,” the two companies are running a seasonal promotion campaign organized to show respect for diversity, from Tuesday to Aug. 23. (Starbucks Korea)





