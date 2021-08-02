 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Main opposition party snaps back after six-week fall in public support: Realmeter poll

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 14:41       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 14:41
Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) and the main opposition People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok pose for photos during their meeting at the National Assembly in southwestern Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (L) and the main opposition People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok pose for photos during their meeting at the National Assembly in southwestern Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Public support for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has bounced back after declining for six consecutive weeks, a poll showed Monday.

The Realmeter survey results came as Yoon Seok-youl, a former top prosecutor who is the front-runner in various polls on presidential hopefuls, joined the conservative party Friday.

His decision ended months of uncertainty over whether and when he would become a member of the PPP with hopes of winning the presidential election slated for March next year.

In the Realmeter survey of 2,525 people nationwide, aged 18 and older, conducted over five working days last week, 35.2 percent of respondents expressed support for the party, up 1.5 percentage points from a week earlier.

The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) dropped 1.5 percentage points to 33.6 percent, surpassed by that of the PPP after leading the main opposition in the previous two polls.

Among female voters, especially, the PPP's approval rating gained 3.5 percentage points and the DP's rating tumbled 4.6 percentage points.

A controversy erupted recently over the street wall paintings disparaging or ridiculing Yoon's wife regarding her private life before marriage. Observers say it might have stoked up sympathy among some female voters.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114