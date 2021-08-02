Seoul Cinema to hold special farewell screenings

Seoul Cinema in Jongno, Seoul, on July 4 (Yonhap)

Seoul Cinema, which earlier announced its closure by the end of August, will hold a series of special farwell screenings.



Free tickets will be provided for all films that are being screened from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31, the last day of its operation, on a first-come, first-served basis, the theater said Monday. On weekdays, 100 free tickets will be given out daily, while 200 free tickets will be given out on weekend days.



In addition to the recently released action film “Escape From Mogadishu,” Spanish-American short drama film “The Human Voice,” 2020 Cannes official selection and French art film “Love Affair(s): The Things We Say, the Things We Do” and several other foreign masterpieces will be screened.



Seoul Cinema‘s poster for its farewell screenings (Seoul Cinema)