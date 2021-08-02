 Back To Top
Entertainment

Seoul Cinema to hold special farewell screenings

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 16:07       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 16:09
Seoul Cinema in Jongno, Seoul, on July 4 (Yonhap)
Seoul Cinema in Jongno, Seoul, on July 4 (Yonhap)
Seoul Cinema, which earlier announced its closure by the end of August, will hold a series of special farwell screenings.

Free tickets will be provided for all films that are being screened from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31, the last day of its operation, on a first-come, first-served basis, the theater said Monday. On weekdays, 100 free tickets will be given out daily, while 200 free tickets will be given out on weekend days.

In addition to the recently released action film “Escape From Mogadishu,” Spanish-American short drama film “The Human Voice,” 2020 Cannes official selection and French art film “Love Affair(s): The Things We Say, the Things We Do” and several other foreign masterpieces will be screened.
 
Seoul Cinema‘s poster for its farewell screenings (Seoul Cinema)
Seoul Cinema‘s poster for its farewell screenings (Seoul Cinema)
Hapdong Film, a film production company established in 1964, acquired Segi Theater in 1978 and reopened it the following year as Seoul Cinema. The theater is credited with having played an important role in the development of Korean cinema.

Starting in the 2000s, Seoul Cinema's popularity began to drastically wane as chain theaters such as CGV and Lotte Cinema, which are typically located within shopping malls, became popular.

  Starting in the 2000s, Seoul Cinema’s popularity began to drastically wane as chain theaters such as CGV and Lotte Cinema, which are typically located within shopping malls, became popular.

Along with Dansungsa, which closed in 2006, and Piccadilly Cinema, which became a multiplex theater, the three theaters had long been called the cradle of the Korean film scene in Seoul’s art districts of Chungmuro and Jongno.

A detailed screening schedule can be found at the Seoul Cinema’s official website and on its social media page.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
