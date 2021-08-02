Samsung to expand overseas sales of wind-free air conditioner

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will expand overseas sales of its wind-free air conditioner after the product posted robust sales in the first half of the year amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.The tech giant said its wind-free air conditioner sales outside South Korea jumped 75 percent in the first six months of 2021 from a year earlier.Samsung's wind-free air conditioner boasts a cooling technology that disperses cool air through a maximum of 270,000 micro air holes to ensure users do not experience a cold draft blowing directly on their skin, creating a "still air" environment.The premium cooling appliance is currently sold in 80 countries after making its overseas debut in 2017. But with increasing popularity, Samsung said its wind-free air conditioner will be available in 90 countries in the coming years.The company said the wind-free air conditioner accounted for 40 percent of its total air conditioner sales in Europe and North America in the first half of the year. In Central and South America, it made up 24 percent of the company's total air conditioner sales.In South Korea, the wind-free air conditioner has been leading Samsung's air conditioner sales, representing more than 80 percent of total sales last year.Samsung said the prolonged stay-at-home trend is increasing demand for its wind-free air conditioner. The company said it will reinforce online marketing and services to beef up sales in foreign countries. (Yonhap)