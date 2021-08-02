 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit members to receive vaccines starting this week

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 11:25       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 11:25
Soldiers load medical supplies onto an aerial tanker ahead of its mission to airlift an anti-piracy unit aboard a COVID-hit destroyer near Africa on July 18. (Ministry of National Defense)
Soldiers load medical supplies onto an aerial tanker ahead of its mission to airlift an anti-piracy unit aboard a COVID-hit destroyer near Africa on July 18. (Ministry of National Defense)
Service members affiliated with a naval unit which reported a mass COVID-19 outbreak while on anti-piracy missions in Africa will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, the defense ministry said Monday.

A total of 272 sailors of the 301-strong Cheonghae Unit tested positive for COVID-19 last month and all of the unit members returned home weeks ahead of schedule. The government's failure to vaccinate them before their overseas deployment has been blamed for the mass infection.

"Twenty-nine members who tested negative are expected to exit quarantine on Tuesday if new tests confirm that they are virus-free. Upon release, they will receive their first dose of COVID-19 shots," a defense ministry official said.

Of the confirmed cases, 265 individuals were released from medical facilities on Saturday, and they will be inoculated starting next week after undergoing a weeklong quarantine as a preventive step, the officials said, adding that the remaining seven are still in treatment.

The Cheonghae unit members left South Korea in February, weeks before the country began the vaccination campaign. Many say the government should have been more active in seeking ways to inoculate overseas troops.

Among 1,010 troops on overseas missions, around 95 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine up until now, including most of the 35th batch of the Cheonghae unit, which left the country in June as a replacement, according to the defense ministry.

The ministry began its vaccination program for troops in March and is in the final stage of fully inoculating troops aged 30 and older. It also plans to begin administering second doses of vaccine to those in their 20s this month.

Meanwhile, the military reported a new COVID-19 case on Monday, as an Army cadet in the southwestern city of Iksan tested positive, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,505.

Nationwide, the country added 1,219 COVID-19 cases Monday amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that has continued for weeks. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114