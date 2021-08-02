 Back To Top
National

N. Korea blames US again for anti-govt. rallies in Cuba

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 2, 2021 - 09:22       Updated : Aug 2, 2021 - 09:22
North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)
North Korea on Monday denounced the United States again for meddling in internal affairs in Cuba by instigating anti-government demonstrations and unrest in the Caribbean country.

"The US's intention has been laid bare outright that it seeks to instigate internal unrest by influencing anti-government elements and bolstering anti-Cuba sentiment globally," the ministry said in a posting on its website.

"The US has been involved in behind-the-scene manipulation of anti-government demonstrations and causing a stir by launching new sanctions schemes against the country," it added.

This marked the fourth time since July 16 that the North has blamed the US for causing instability in Cuba, including its capital city of Havana.

North Korea has been seeking to maintain closer ties with its traditional friendly countries, including Cuba, amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with Washington.

In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent multiple congratulatory messages to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will "grow stronger." (Yonhap)
