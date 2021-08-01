[Tokyo Olympics] S. Korean archery champions to donate 'Robin Hood' arrows, uniforms to Olympic Museum

South Korean archers An San (L) and Kim Je-deok pose with their "Robin Hood" arrows from the Tokyo Olympic mixed team archery competition at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on Saturday, before donating them to the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Museum in Switzerland, in the photo provided by the Korea Archery Association on Sunday. (Korea Archery Association)

TOKYO -- South Korean Olympic archery champions An San and Kim Je-deok will donate their "Robin Hood" arrows and autographed uniforms to the Olympic Museum in Switzerland, the sport's national federation said Sunday.



The Korea Archery Association (KAA) said An, a triple gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, and Kim, who won two gold medals, will have arrows from their run to the inaugural mixed team event title exhibited at the museum, run by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland.



The two pulled a Robin Hood in the semifinals of the mixed event on July 24 against Mexico. After Kim hit a 10, An's next arrow split the shaft of Kim's arrow for a feat named after the fabled outlaw.



The KAA said the World Archery, the sport's international federation, asked for the arrows to commemorate the first-ever mixed team Olympic champions. An and Kim decided to send autographed national team uniforms too.



An went on to win the women's team and women's individual titles to become the first triple gold medalist in any sport at the Tokyo Olympics. She is also the first archer to win three gold medals at a single Olympics and the first South Korean Olympian with three gold medals at one Summer Games.



Kim added the men's team gold medal later in the Olympics.



South Korea collected four out of five archery gold medals in Tokyo. (Yonhap)