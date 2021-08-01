 Back To Top
[Tokyo Olympics] Moon congratulates women's sabre fencers on Olympic medal

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2021 - 14:41       Updated : Aug 1, 2021 - 14:41
South Korean fencers Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su, Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon celebrate their victory over Italy in the bronze medal match of the women's sabre team fencing event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korean fencers Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su, Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon celebrate their victory over Italy in the bronze medal match of the women's sabre team fencing event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan, on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to the women's sabre fencing team Sunday for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of four -- Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon -- defeated Italy in the bronze medal match Saturday, winning the country's first medal in the women's sabre team event, which made its Olympic debut in 2008.

"(The team) gave great joy and courage to the people," he said in the message also shared on social media. "(I) send a big round of applause for all the efforts (the team) has put in and wish (the team) a healthy return."

Moon mentioned each member of the four-piece team in the congratulatory message.

He noted how Kim, the oldest member of the team, showed a "top-notch performance as a living legend," while praising Choi for overcoming an injury to accomplish the achievement.

Moon also mentioned how Yoon's "amazing performance" deserves people's praise and how Seo's persistence played a key role in the dramatic win. (Yonhap)
