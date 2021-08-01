Hyundai Capital launches knowledge sharing platform for its global entities

Hyundai Capital Services, the country’s leading auto financing company, said Sunday that it launched an online knowledge sharing platform for its global entities to share new strategies and up-to-date progress of product development.
The “Online Knowledge Sharing Platform,” which to be developed into a global product hub, will help global entities to share product strategies, experiences and knowledge from the different regions in real time, the company said.
The online platform is part of Hyundai Capital’s initiatives to create synergies among family companies and an extension of “Global Product Marketplace,” the tri-annual virtual meeting to share “buy and sell” new ideas in market strategies and experiences in product development.
In July, the company had its second virtual meeting, with more than 100 employees from all 12 global affiliates engaged in heated discussions, the company said.
Hyundai Capital has 12 entities and 1 branch in 11 countries around the world including the US, China, the UK, Germany, and Brazil as a captive finance of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors under the slogan ‘Global One Company,” according to the firm.
“We kicked off this marketplace 3 months ago and we really believe that we can support all global entities through knowledge sharing,” said Paul Skiadas, head of Global Business Division.
The company said it hopes that global entities under Hyundai Capital can learn from each other.
“The purpose of this knowledge sharing session is to review what we have done. By aligning our global strategies, we can monitor the progress of each country’s development and learn from each other,” Chiwhan Yoon, head of Global Business Management Department said.
The third “Global Product Marketplace” will be held at the end of the year, according to the company.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
