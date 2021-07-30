 Back To Top
Life&Style

KCC Brazil holds virtual Korean culture fest

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 16:38       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 16:41
A screen capture shows K-Expo 2021 on KCC Brazil’s official Youtube channel. (KCC Brazil)
The most famous Korean cultural festival in Latin America, K-Expo 2021 kicked off in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday, according to Korean Cultural Center Brazil.

The annual festival is being held online for the second consecutive year via two popular streaming services, Youtube and Twitch. A special studio in Bom Retiro, Sao Paulo, was set up for viewing the virtual event.

The first day of the show started with a virtual tour around Seoul’s hip Ikseon-dong followed by an online fan meeting with girl group BlackSwan. At the end of the program, nine groups from Brazil showcased their dance in the K-pop challenge, performing covers of famous K-pop artists, including Astro, Itzy and Aespa.

According to KCC Brazil, various programs, including Hangeul calligraphy, a hanbok fashion show, an online talk show about Korean-Brazilian couples and a gayageum concert are offered.

Korean Cultural Center Brazil‘s cultural festival is part of the Korean Culture and Information Service’s K-Expo 2021, offering diverse cultural programs through Sunday.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
