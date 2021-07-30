S. Korea rescues drifting fishing boat from Russian waters

A state-owned vessel rescues a South Korean fishing boat drifting in Russian waters in this photo released by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Friday. (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries)

South Korea's oceans ministry said Friday it has rescued a fishing boat drifting in Russian waters by dispatching a state-owned patrol ship.



The 82-ton boat with seven people on board was fishing for squid before reporting a malfunction in its engine to the South Korean authorities, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



The rescued boat is expected to arrive at the island of Ulleung in the East Sea later in the afternoon.



South Korea earlier secured the right to catch 41,260 tons of fish in the Russian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) this year.



Currently, 17 South Korean ships are operating in Russian waters, with the total number of fishing boats crossing the border expected to reach 56 by the end of November. (Yonhap)







