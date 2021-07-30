 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea to offer more than $15 million to global education fund from 2021-25

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:20       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:20
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon speaks during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit on Thursday in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon speaks during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit on Thursday in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has announced South Korea's plan to offer more than $15 million to a global fund for quality education for children from 2021-25, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Choi made the announcement Thursday during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit co-hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The summit served as an opportunity for leaders around the world to make five-year pledges to support the work of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) -- a cooperation fund launched in 2002 to help build stronger and more resilient education systems that enable children to get a quality education.

For the 2014-2020 period, South Korea offered $5 million to the GPE. The country has decided to triple its contributions in consideration of the worsening educational environment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

During the session, Choi and other participants called for international solidarity in the efforts to improve the educational environments in developing countries struggling with the still ongoing pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114