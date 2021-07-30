 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Blue Bottle Coffee arrives in Jeju

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:22       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 15:22
Blue Bottle Jeju Cafe (Blue Bottle Coffee)
Blue Bottle Jeju Cafe (Blue Bottle Coffee)
US-based coffee roaster and retailer Blue Bottle Coffee opened a store on Jeju Island on Friday.

The opening of the ninth location in South Korea also marks the first store to be located outside of Seoul.

Dubbed Blue Bottle Jeju Cafe, the new outlet is located in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup of Jeju City, on the western side of the island.

The newly opened store reflects the regional traits of the island both in the space and on the menu, opting for low walls and a minimalistic interior design with a wooden ceiling and big windows to let in more sunlight, the company said.

With the bar placed in the center of the open space, visitors can move more naturally and communicate with baristas more easily, the coffeehouse chain explained.

The fruity “Jeju Blend” is also available as an exclusive item only at the new location.

“Blue Bottle Jeju Cafe focused on going beyond the realm of cafes and is a space that both local residents and visitors to Jeju can come and relax,” said Suh Hyewook, head of the Korean unit.

“Through various collaborations with local communities, we will continue to create and launch programs to blend in with the local community,” Suh added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114