 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung maintains 2nd spot in tablet market in Q2: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 10:32       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 10:32
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 5, 2021, shows the company's Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on April 5, 2021, shows the company's Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. stayed on as the world's second-largest tablet computer vendor in the second quarter of the year, a report showed Friday, as it strives to catch up with industry leader Apple Inc.

The South Korean giant logged a market share of 18 percent in the April-June period, after shipping 8.2 million Galaxy Tab tablets, up 19 percent from a year ago, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

"The Android tablet market is undergoing big changes as vendors retool their portfolios for more productivity solutions for the hybrid work and digital learning era," Chirag Upadhyay, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, said. "Samsung leads the segment with its Galaxy Tab S7, including premium features like 5G connectivity."

Apple defended its top position with a 35 percent share as its iPad shipments jumped 11 percent on-year to 15.8 million units in the second quarter.

Lenovo Group Ltd. came in third with a 10 percent share as its tablet shipments grew 67 percent on-year to 4.7 million units.

Amazon.com. Inc. took the fourth spot with a 9 percent share, followed by Huawei Technologies Co. with a 5 percent share.

Worldwide tablet shipments reached 45.2 million units in the second quarter, but their growth stayed nearly flat compared with the previous quarter due to supply constraints.

"Hybrid working and virtual learning options continue to fuel high demand for mobile computing devices, but vendors are expected to face increasing supply shortages for the rest of 2021," Eric Smith, a director at Strategy Analytics, said. "If higher component and transportation costs make their way into tablet price tags as expected, the competitive environment for mobile computing devices will be intense." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114