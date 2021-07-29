SPO to highlight Yun I-sang in August

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO)



The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is to highlight the work of the iconic composer Yun I-sang in August under the baton of Music Director Osmo Vanska.



The SPO will go onstage with violinist Park Sue-ye at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, Aug. 26-27, for performances titled “Vanska Celebrates Isang Yun.” The program features Yun’s “Silla” Legend for Orchestra and Violin Concerto No. 3, as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.



Finnish conductor Vanska planned the program with the aim to introduce up-and-coming Korean artists and contemporary Korean music, according to the SPO.



Korean-born Yun I-sang (1917-1995) is recognized for his musical efforts to bridge European and Asian cultures.



Yun’s last orchestral work, “Silla” written in 1992, is fantastical and dreamy, styled like a chamber music work.



Violin Concert No. 3 was written in the same year as “Shilla.” The last concerto to have been written by Yun, it had its Korean premiere with violinist Kang Dong-suk in 1998.





Violinist Park Sue-ye (SPO)