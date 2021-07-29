SPO to highlight Yun I-sang in August

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO)
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra is to highlight the work of the iconic composer Yun I-sang in August under the baton of Music Director Osmo Vanska.
The SPO will go onstage with violinist Park Sue-ye at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, Aug. 26-27, for performances titled “Vanska Celebrates Isang Yun.” The program features Yun’s “Silla” Legend for Orchestra and Violin Concerto No. 3, as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.
Finnish conductor Vanska planned the program with the aim to introduce up-and-coming Korean artists and contemporary Korean music, according to the SPO.
Korean-born Yun I-sang (1917-1995) is recognized for his musical efforts to bridge European and Asian cultures.
Yun’s last orchestral work, “Silla” written in 1992, is fantastical and dreamy, styled like a chamber music work.
Violin Concert No. 3 was written in the same year as “Shilla.” The last concerto to have been written by Yun, it had its Korean premiere with violinist Kang Dong-suk in 1998.
Violinist Park Sue-ye (SPO)
It is Park’s first performance with the SPO. Park recorded Paganini’s 24 Caprices for Solo Violin, Op.1 in 2017 under the Sweden-based BIS Records when she was 16. She currently studies under Ulf Wallin at the Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin in Germany.
Meanwhile, the SPO and violinist Park are set to record the “Silla” Legend for Orchestra and Violin Concerto No. 3, along with the composer’s Chamber Symphony No.1 at the Lotte Concert Hall from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The album will be released under the BIS Records label in 2022.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)