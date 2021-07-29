[Herald Interview] Lithium-metal batteries will save Li-ion industry: SolidEnergy Systems CTO

Son Yong-kyu, chief technology officer at SolidEnergy Systems, conducts an interview with The Korea Herald at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday. Son is a veteran with 17 years of experience in the battery industry, having participated in the development of Samsung SDI’s first 1865 battery cell, SK Innovation’s electric vehicle battery cell and Apple’s low-voltage battery for Project Titan. (Kim Byung-wook /The Korea Herald)