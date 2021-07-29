NCSoft’s Blade & Soul 2 ready for takeoff on Aug. 26.

NCSoft’s Blade & Soul 2 is set for release on Aug. 26. (NCSoft)
Expectations are running high as the release of NCSoft’s Blade & Soul 2 is less than a month away.
Set for launch on Aug. 26, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game is the sequel of NCSoft’s Blade & Soul, which notched the grand prize at the 2012 Korea Game Awards.
The game will be available on both PC and mobile devices. Users can enjoy Blade & Soul 2 on PC through cross-play service Purple.
Preregistrations reached 7.46 million, a record in Korea, breaking that of Lineage2M’s 7.38 million.
Meritz Securities estimates annual sales of 255.6 billion won ($223.1 million) for the new game.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)