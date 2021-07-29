 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Wine imports hit record-high in H1 over growing drinking-at-home culture

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 29, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : Jul 29, 2021 - 14:08
Shoppers check out the wine aisle at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Shoppers check out the wine aisle at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Wine imports to South Korea hit an all-time high in the first half of this year, with a growing number of people enjoying drinking at home due to the prolonged pandemic, data showed Thursday.

According to data compiled by the Korea Customs Service, Korea imported $236.9 million worth of wine in the January-June period, up 110 percent from a year earlier.

The figure not only broke the previous first half record, but also accounted for 86 percent of yearly wine imports in 2020. Following the growth trend, wine imports this year might set a new record, officials said.

With the pandemic continuing, a growing number of people are avoiding crowded places to drink but choosing home drinking instead, they added.

Imports of red wine were the largest with $180.4 million, while white wine imports came to $49.3 million over the cited period.

The largest volume of red wine, worth $43.1 million, came from France, followed by the US and Chile.

France was also the biggest white wine exporter to Korea, shipping $13.4 million in the first six-month period, followed by Italy, the US, New Zealand, Chile and Australia, the data showed.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114