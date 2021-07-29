Michelin taps Jerome Vincon as the new head of Korea

Michelin Korea’s newly appointed managing director, Jerome Vincon. (Michelin Korea)
French tire maker Michelin appointed Jerome Vincon as the new head of its South Korean unit, the company announced Thursday.
Starting from Aug. 1, Jerome will replace former Managing Director of Michelin Korea Lee Ju-heang who will be moving to the firm’s Asia Pacific Office.
Vincon joined the Michelin Group in 2003 and worked with car manufacturers at the firm’s APAC headquarters, serving divisions in sales, marketing and business operations.
He was also appointed as marketing director for car tires in Japan and later promoted to managing director of Michelin’s regional office in the Philippines.
“I am very honored to join Michelin Korea, which is a very important country for the group,” the executive said. “My biggest task is to fulfill the group’s goals by providing the best working environment for the staff and making efforts to commit to corporate social responsibility.”
Founded in 1889, Michelin Group has more than 120,000 staff working across 170 nations.
Michelin is the fourth-largest tire provider in Korea, and supplies tires for Kia’s latest mid-sized sedan K8 and EV6.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
