[Eye Plus] Hwaeomsa, a treasure trove hidden in Jirisan

Jirisan has long been revered by many South Koreans as one of three holy mountains alongside Geumgangsan and Hallasan.



Hwaeomsa, the head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, is located at the southern foot of the mountain in South Jeolla Province. The temple is home to an array of national treasures, and visitors can also enjoy scenic views of the mountain.





Records say Yeongi, an Indian monk, established the temple in the 5th century, but the construction was not completed until later during the Unified Silla period, in the 7th century. During Unified Silla’s King Moonmu’s reign, the famous Buddhist master Uisang, who stayed at the temple, included it in a list of 10 temples representing Hwaom Idealism that were used for training and to promote the religion.



At Daeungjeon, one of two main halls of Hwaeomsa, hangs a painting of Buddhas that is designated as National Treasure No. 1363. The other hall, Gakhwangjeon, is listed as National Treasure No. 67.



