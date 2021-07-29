 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea to spend over W5tr in supporting chips, 2 other sectors next year

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 29, 2021 - 10:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's top economic policymaker said Thursday the government plans to spend more than 5 trillion won ($4.3 billion) in supporting chips, bio-health and next-generation vehicle sectors next year.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country will spare no effort to nurture the three "big" industries. This year, the government plans to offer financial support worth some 4.2 trillion won to the sectors.

The country has designated semiconductors, batteries and vaccines as three key national strategic technologies in a bid to provide targeted support to the sectors.

The government plans to expand tax incentives of 1.16 trillion won for corporate research and development (R&D), and investment in those sectors under a proposed tax code revision.

Hong also said the country plans to build up charging infrastructure for electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in a preemptive manner.

The government will seek to sharply increase the number of chargers for electric vehicles, including equipping more than 12,000 fast chargers at highway rest areas and other main transportation posts.

It plans to construct more than 70 charging stations for hydrogen fuel cell cars in the second half to achieve the target of building 180 stations by year-end. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114