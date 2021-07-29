5 USFK members test positive for COVID-19

This file photo, taken Monday, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Four American service members and a family member of an American worker for the US military tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



One of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US government-chartered flight, and three service members and a USFK contractor's family member arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between July 20 and 25, according to the USFK.



Four of them tested positive on the first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the remainder on a subsequent test during quarantine, it added.



Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed, USFK said, adding outside contact was limited as they were immediately quarantined upon arrival without interacting with people outside of the USFK installations.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,136, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the US. (Yonhap)