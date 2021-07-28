[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers meals for private gatherings



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas has launched a special lunchbox “Grab & Go Surf and Turf” promotion of meals prepared by hotel chefs with top-quality ingredients for small private gatherings.



The “Grab & Go Surf and Turf” includes lobster, steak, abalone, dried yellow corvine, salad and dessert. The prepared meals will be served until Sept. 30 and priced at 110,000 won for four and 180,000 won for six people. Drive-thru service is also available.



A reservation is required at least four hours in advance. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 559-7575.





Wellness package at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers a wellness package that features a 60-minute body treatment at the spa located at the hotel.



The wellness package includes a one-night stay in a Fairmont Room, buffet restaurant for two, a body treatment for one, Balmain travel hair kit and complimentary use of the swimming pool and fitness center. ESPA at Fairmont will deliver a 60-minute inner calm massage body treatment that helps relieve fatigue and restore energy.



Additional spa guests will be offered the same body treatment with a 30 percent discount. The package is priced at 514,000 won and available until Aug. 31. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.





InterContinental Seoul Coex collaborates with Shake Shack



InterContinental Seoul Coex has launched a special package in collaboration with Shake Shack exclusively for guests who stay at the hotel.



The special package “YumYum Summer with Shake Shack” is available at the newly opened Shake Shack Coex store in the Coex complex, which includes two Shake Shack burgers, french fries, a soft drink, milkshake and Shake Shack Coex store’s exclusive Over the Rainbow concrete.



The package includes two movie tickets that can be used at Megabox Coex. The package is available throughout August. For inquiries, call (02) 3430-8888.





Park Hyatt Busan collaborates with Acqua di Parma



Park Hyatt Busan’s Italian restaurant Living Room collaborates with Italian perfume brand Acqua di Parma to offer a special course meal that comes with premium perfume products.



Those who order the Acqua di Parma course menu will get a gift of Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterraneo perfume and shower gel. Early-bird guests will receive a luxurious gift from the perfume brand’s signature line, Colonia.



The Italian restaurant is also offering a giveaway on Instagram during the promotion period that runs through Aug. 31. Those who upload a photo of the Acqua di Parma course menu on Instagram will receive three Blu Mediterraneo samplers. For inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.



