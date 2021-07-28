 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 30, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Jul 30, 2021 - 09:25
Eumseong Pumba Festival

The Eumseong Pumba Festival will take place in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, running for four days starting Oct. 21 at Seolseong Park.

The origin of the festival is connected to the songs of street singers when strolling around the marketplaces to look out for anything they could get. Performers here do not beg for food and money, but they will sing at the event.

The event features various programs, including the Pumba street parade and National Pumba King Contest.

The annual festival is open to visitors of all ages and more information can be found at www.pumba21.com.

Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will take place at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon from Oct. 9-10.

The festival is an annual event held every summer with the support of local and worldwide rock fans.

Sponsored by Incheon Metropolitan City and managed by the Incheon Tourism Organization and Gyeonggi Ilbo, the event invites rock fans and features popular bands from all over the world.

This year’s event will run both online and offline. Admission is free.

Updated information can be found in www.pentaport.co.kr.

Royal Culture Festival

The Royal Culture Festival will take place in Jongno, central Seoul, from Oct. 2 to 10.

The festival will be held across different venues, including five royal palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Sajikdan Altar, as well as online. The event aims to offer knowledge of Korean cultural heritage through performances, exhibitions and various programs.

The programs include an online children’s festival, royal palace photo competition, changing of the guards and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome. Participation fees vary with different programs.

Additional information can be found at www.royalculturefestival.org.

Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set for Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, from Aug. 12-21.

The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.

Visitors can see a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark offered by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.

Admission is free, but preregistration is required to identify the number of visitors for various programs.

People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org.

Gimje Horizon Festival

The Gimje Horizon Festival takes place in front of the Byeokgoljae Reservoir in Gimje, North Jeolla Province. Themed “sky and land meeting at the horizon,” the festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of South Korea’s farming culture.

A variety of programs are available for festivalgoers, including dragon games, rice harvesting, a Black Eagle air show and a parade. This year’s festival will be held online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3. More information can be found at www.gimje.go.kr.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
