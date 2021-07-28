 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Asia’s largest contemporary urban art fair to kick off in Seoul

By Park Yuna
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 19:38       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 19:38
An installation view of the Urban Break Art Asia fair held in November 2020 (Urban Break)
An installation view of the Urban Break Art Asia fair held in November 2020 (Urban Break)


Urban Break 2021 -- Asia’s largest art fair focused on contemporary urban art -- will kick off Thursday at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul showcasing a variety of urban artworks and programs that feature VR.

Some 300 artists from around the world are presenting about 25,000 creations at this year’s annual fair. Following the VIP opening Wednesday, the event will open to the general public Thursday and run through Sunday.

Participating artists include a New York-based doodle artist Jon Burgerman, Japanese pop artist Backside Works, Berlin-based illustration duo Zebu, Korean visual artist Koh Sang-woo, painter Shin Dong-min, Seoul-based doodle artist Yoyojinem and emerging Korean painter Qwaya who worked on Jannabi’s “Legend” album cover.

Urban art, which encompasses diverse forms of visual art arising in urban areas, such as graffiti, flourished in the 1980s around New York. Some representative artists in the urban art genre include Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy.

“There are no boundaries in urban art and its potential is infinite, while many people still feel a distance in existing contemporary art. This year particularly features many talented blue-chip artists who are less well-known in the art field,” Daniel Jang, founder of Urban Break, told The Korea Herald. “I hope the art fair becomes a good playground for visitors to enjoy urban art.”

This year, Urban Break will feature a large-scale installation work by Tool Boy and some ground-breaking programs that touch on newly emerging concepts in the art world such as the metaverse and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). An 18-meter media street wall and a special NFT exhibition will be part of the exhibition.

The show will be streamed live on Urban Break’s social media channels, showing how the artists interact with the visitors through programs as well as art on display.

The previous art fair, November’s “2020 Global Break Art Asia,” drew attention by displaying two Banksy artworks in Korea for the first time -- “Queen Victoria” and “Love Is in the Air.”

Eight Banksy’s artworks are on display this year at the Galerie Brugier-Rigail’s booth. The paintings include “No,” “Walled Off,” “Peckham Rock” and “Wall Section- Justice.”

This year, the Urban Break Committee has initiated “ESG Urban Art Project” in collaboration with The Korea Herald. The ESG stands for environment, social and governance. The artists who feature ESG urban art project are Koh Sang-woo, Shin Dong-min and Tool Boy.

As part of the project, Shin newly painted two previous artworks “Grandfather’s prayer (translated)” and “Ouch (translated)” onto pages of The Korea Herald.

Tool Boy showcased a large-scale installation work using discarded wiper blades of which the moving sound reminds of a bird chirping in a forest.

The exhibition opens at noon and closes at 8 p.m. every day, except Sunday when it closes at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Urban Break’s official website.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114