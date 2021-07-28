[Management in Korea] Breaking the mental health taboo in South Korea

Management in Korea is a regular column written by the members of Egon Zehnder Seoul, touching on various aspects of Korean enterprises and business leaders and offering management tips. -- Ed.

The suicide of a Naver employee in May reignited concerns over workplace harassment and bullying in South Korea. In this incident, an employee wrote in his suicide note that he was physically and verbally abused by an executive in the company, and emails and records of the company’s internal messaging services underscored these claims, according to the preliminary investigation report by Naver’s union. The report goes on to blame senior management for ignoring complaints about this executive earlier in 2021, and the founder later apologized, saying he held himself and the management team responsible.



Naver is not the only company whose culture has come into question – it’s just the most recent tragic example. Leaders in South Korea must do a better job at breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and create work environments that foster psychological safety and prioritize employee well-being.

Cracking down on toxic work culture



While workplace harassment occurs in organizations across the globe, it has been particularly pervasive in South Korea where toxic work cultures and abusive bosses and colleagues are rampant. A 2017 study by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea found that more than 73 percent of respondents had been harassed in the past year, and a quarter of respondents were harassed more than once a week.



Legislation was passed in 2019 aimed at curbing this behavior –- managers who unfairly fire workers who complain of office bullying can face up to three years in prison or a 30 million won ($25,464) fine. However, the law hasn’t done much to stop the harassment.



These toxic cultures are prevalent in many organizations in South Korea due to stigma that surrounds mental health. Employees rarely take advantage of mental health services from employers – only about 1.4 percent use these benefits, compared to about 8.3 percent in Western countries, a report from the National Institutes of Health shows.



The increase in remote work brought on by the COVID-19 crisis also contributed to higher rates of bullying at work. According to the 2021 Workplace Bullying Institute survey, remote workers are bullied at a rate of 43 percent compared to 39 percent of employees overall. Cyber bullying is much more invasive, as it can happen at any time of day across any communications channels companies are using, making it more difficult for employees to find places of refuge and safety.



In addition, the pandemic is heightening people’s anxieties and fears, increasing the impact bullying and harassment can have on an employee’s mental state, which can have a negative impact on the quality and quantity of the work they do. Workers are also feeling burnt out, with many working harder and longer over the last 16 months as the lines between work and home blurred for many employees who were working remotely.







