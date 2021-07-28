 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in May

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jul 28, 2021 - 16:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of babies born in South Korea dropped to a new record low in May, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that underscores the country's gloomy demographic situation.

A total of 22,052 babies were born in May, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the lowest for any May since 1981, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.

South Korea is struggling with a sustained fall in childbirths as many young people give up on getting married or having babies amid a prolonged economic slowdown.

The country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime -- hit a new record low of 0.84 last year. It marked the third straight year that the rate was below 1 percent.

In the first quarter this year, the total fertility rate stood at 0.88, the lowest level since 2009, when the agency started compiling related data.

Adding woes to the demographic situation, the number of deaths in May rose for the third straight month amid rapid aging.

The number of deaths came to 25,571 in the month, up 5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

This resulted in the country's population decreasing by 3,518, marking the 19th consecutive month of decline.

South Korea reported the first natural decline in population in 2020 as the number of deaths outpaced that of newborns.

The number of people tying the knot in May fell 11 percent on-year to 16,153, while divorces declined 5.4 percent to 8,445 over the same period, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114