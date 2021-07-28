Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases across nation

This file photo taken July 7, 2021, shows the gate of an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, which reported a cluster COVID-19 infection recently. (Yonhap)

Three soldiers and a civilian worker for the Army tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said, the latest in a series of confirmed cases across the country amid a new wave of the pandemic.



Two soldiers -- one in the central city of Nonsan and the other in the border city of Paju -- tested positive while being in isolation after recently joining the military, according to the ministry.



The remaining soldier in Siheung, south of Seoul, and a civilian worker in the eastern county of Hongcheon were confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it added.



The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,495.



Nationwide, South Korea reported a record high 1,896 new daily cases on Wednesday, including 1,823 local infections, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



Meanwhile, the defense ministry said 108,088 troops aged 30 and older, or 92.4 percent of this age group, have received their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)