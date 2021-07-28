Copy_　ttttssst~High tech training behind archery-invincible South Korea

수정본 High tech training behind archery-invincible South Korea

Hyundai Motor‘s three-decade support a contributor to Korean archers’ global dominance

By Kang Jae-eun

South Korea’s archery team won three golds at the Tokyo Olympic games. It’s an astonishing result of the blood, sweat and tears of the athletes but also a huge feat for Hyundai Motor Group which has been supporting the team with state of the art technologies.

The conglomerate said Tuesday it has applied five fields of technology – including artificial intelligence, biometric information, big data and 3D printing – to enhance accuracy and provide customized strategy for the national archery team.

The project, led by the group’s chairman Euisun Chung, began since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A shooting machine, which Hyundai Motor developed using its knowhow in sorting out defected car parts, tests arrows under the same pressure, speed and direction to eliminate any variables from arrow quality that may go in the way of athletes’ training to improve accuracy.

Hyundai Motor’s technological support covered various other areas, including the collection of data on an athlete’s performance.

All targets used during training had built-in electronic sensors, which could read and record scores automatically. The “Electronic Targets,” developed by Hyundai Motor, records scores and tracks the location of an arrow once it hits the mark.

The Korean team were also filmed during training, which was later used to detect heartrate with a video-based heartrate monitoring system, also created by the firm. This software records an athlete’s heartrate by detecting the smallest changes in an athlete’s face color.

The two data are automatically saved and later connected to help the Korean team make comprehensive assessments of an athlete’s performances. An AI coach offers analysis of the data and suggests possible improvements.

There was also a meditation app to help athletes maintain mental stability during the game.

3D scanning and printing technology have also been deployed. The Hyundai Motor Group created customized bow grips for each athlete using Alumide – a newly created material that mixes aluminum with polyamide powder and used to manufacture car parts.

Hyundai Group’s love for archery has a 37-year-old legacy.

The group’s former Chairman Chung Mong-koo became the president of the Korea Archery Association and pledged to promote development of archery after being inspired by the gold medal win of athlete Seo Hyang-soon at the 1984 LA Olympics.

Later the group founded its own female and male archery teams. The auto group is also the first to apply science and state-of-the art technology to sports training. Former chairman Chung provided various equipment from laser arrows and heartbeat monitors to the national team, according to the company.

The current chairman, who inherited the group’s control from his father, has carried on the legacy and continued the group’s support of Korean archery.

The junior Chung reportedly flew to Tokyo immediately after his business trip in the United States. He was spotted cheering for the national team in the audience seat during a televised broadcast of the women’s archery competition.

South Korea has won 26 gold medals, nine silvers and seven bronze medals since the 1984 LA Olympics, taking away 70 percent of the gold metals available in archery competitions.

In the Asian games it won 42 gold, 25 silvers, and 16 bronze medals from 1985 Asian Games in Bangkok to the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta.

(kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)

Caption 1: Hyundai Group Chairman Euisun Chung applauds in the audience seat during a medal ceremony for the women‘s archery team competition on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Caption 2: Hyundai Group Chairman Euisun Chung watches Korea’s women‘s archery team in Tokyo on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Caption 3: A graphic representation of various technologies used to train the national archery team. (Hyundai Motor)